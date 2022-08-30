Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 79,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 123,597 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. 17,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $56.58.
