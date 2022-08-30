Financial Survey: AgileThought (AGIL) versus Its Rivals

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AgileThought to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.58% -5.92%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -6.62 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 22.65

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AgileThought’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AgileThought and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 52 407 920 8 2.64

AgileThought currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.05%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 51.83%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s rivals have a beta of 1.93, suggesting that their average share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

AgileThought Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.