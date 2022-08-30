FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $475,400.51

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $475,400.51 and $126.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004039 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00133286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082492 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars.

