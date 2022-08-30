First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $814.93. 5,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,284. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $740.22 and a 200-day moving average of $702.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 68.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

