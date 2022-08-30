First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. 11,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,296. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

