First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 335.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,211 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,861 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $42.92. 15,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

