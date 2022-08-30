FJ Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 41,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 497,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 425,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 315,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Up 0.0 %

Cowen Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.57. 70,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

