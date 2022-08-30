FJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,050 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after buying an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,745,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 317,494 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.5 %

IBKR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.83. 15,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,680. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,587,511 shares in the company, valued at $93,186,895.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,923,800. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.