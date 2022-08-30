FJ Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,538. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.71 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

