FJ Capital Management LLC Has $32.97 Million Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank comprises about 2.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 7.12% of Independent Bank worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

IBCP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. 2,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $431.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

