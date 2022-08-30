FJ Capital Management LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,111 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of PennantPark Investment worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNNT. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 2,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,534. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $421.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

