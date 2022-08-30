FJ Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the quarter. Univest Financial comprises 1.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

UVSP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,005. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $735.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

