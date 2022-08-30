FJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,657 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alight by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alight by 18.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALIT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 54,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,594. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

