FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 592,036 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 586.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 592,036 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.12% of CapStar Financial worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 269.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 52,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,398. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.96.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.