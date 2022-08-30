FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 141,712 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,712 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty Trading Down 2.4 %

HGTY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hagerty Profile

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

