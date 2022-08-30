FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 67,518 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,518 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,264,000 after buying an additional 727,704 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 211,005 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,913 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.1 %

AUB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 8,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,982. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.