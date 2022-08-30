FJ Capital Management LLC Takes $423,000 Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 443.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 155,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in United Fire Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,412.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Shares of UFCS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. 1,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,748. The company has a market cap of $738.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.