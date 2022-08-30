Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.