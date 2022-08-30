FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $285.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

About FLEETCOR Technologies

NYSE:FLT opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.98. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

