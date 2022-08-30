FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $156.01 and last traded at $156.59. Approximately 4,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.68.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average is $160.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILT. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 244.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.