FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,656 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,656 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,956 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RNG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

