FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,694 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,052 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 160,185.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $6,366,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KBR stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,002. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.