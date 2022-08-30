FORA Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 277,159 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $146.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,351. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

