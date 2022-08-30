FORA Capital LLC Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 167.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,732. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,836 shares of company stock worth $4,889,152 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

