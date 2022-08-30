FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,305. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

