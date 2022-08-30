FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $61,738,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 120,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 356,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Insider Activity

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. 47,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,832. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.