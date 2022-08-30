FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after buying an additional 1,388,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after buying an additional 1,281,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after buying an additional 1,095,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,888. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

