FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

