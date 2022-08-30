FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.