FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.
Pool Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Pool stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $341.88. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,722. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Pool Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.
Insider Transactions at Pool
In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
