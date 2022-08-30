FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,166,000 after purchasing an additional 119,114 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $14,140,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 102,824 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

CINF traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $99.40. 3,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

