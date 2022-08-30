FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,765,000 after acquiring an additional 480,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.