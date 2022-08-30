FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,765,000 after acquiring an additional 480,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.