FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,513 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $10.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $489.76. 16,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,547. The company has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.16.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

