FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,780,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,262 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,392,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

