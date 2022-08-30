Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Shares of FRGE stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
