Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter worth about $365,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forge Global by 4,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 319,709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Forge Global during the second quarter worth about $1,790,000.

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.