Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,797 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRGE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

