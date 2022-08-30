Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,797 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $3.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRGE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Forge Global Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45.
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
