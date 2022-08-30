Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 856 shares.The stock last traded at $100.04 and had previously closed at $101.00.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

