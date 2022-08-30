Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 29,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

