Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $72.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

