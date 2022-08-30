Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $72.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.16.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fortinet Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $74.35.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.