Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.34

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 3875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -46.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 273,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

