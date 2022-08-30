Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.36

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 93038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $677.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.24.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
