Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.36

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 93038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $677.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 245,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 907,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

