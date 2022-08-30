Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 515 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,705. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $51.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

