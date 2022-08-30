Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,343. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average of $186.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of -243.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.21.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

