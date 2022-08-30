Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

NKE stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.