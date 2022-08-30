Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VBR traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,952. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.18 and its 200-day moving average is $165.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.