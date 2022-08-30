Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 360 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.74. 48,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

