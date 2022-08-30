Fractal Price Hits $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $397,889.15 and $23,860.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00834500 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Fractal Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.