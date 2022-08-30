Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 645.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $44.69 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. Fraport has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $57.79.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

