Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 645.0 days.
Fraport Price Performance
OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $44.69 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. Fraport has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $57.79.
About Fraport
