freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.37.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

