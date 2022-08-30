Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNY remained flat at $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. Fuji Media has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.
Fuji Media Company Profile
