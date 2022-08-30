Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.36

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.36.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
